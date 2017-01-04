C3 Pure Fibre
Reynolds steps down

January 3, 2017
Patrick Kreitlow
Minneth Reynolds, who has been involved with the Netball Jamaica since 2005, decided to end her contract one year early siting personal reasons. Reynolds had recently signed a new contract in may of 2016 until December of 2017. Reynolds team, known as the sunshine girls, had recently gained a surprise win over rivaled England, their first win versus the country in England since 2007. Netball Jamaica is scheduled to meet next Thursday to decide the direction of the team’s future leadership.

Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.

