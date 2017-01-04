Reynolds steps down

Minneth Reynolds, who has been involved with the Netball Jamaica since 2005, decided to end her contract one year early siting personal reasons. Reynolds had recently signed a new contract in may of 2016 until December of 2017. Reynolds team, known as the sunshine girls, had recently gained a surprise win over rivaled England, their first win versus the country in England since 2007. Netball Jamaica is scheduled to meet next Thursday to decide the direction of the team’s future leadership.

