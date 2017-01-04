Kiss frontman Paul Stanley is set to “Rock and roll all night” in Cayman.

The rock icon will perform this coming Friday (6 January) in support of youth programming at the National Gallery, according to the gallery’s website.

It’s the first time Stanley will take the stage in Cayman and will perform with his band Soul Station.

The event will take place at the Mill Cayman and will feature a celebration of soul music. 11 pieces of Stanley’s art will also be showcased and his signature guitars will also be on display.

