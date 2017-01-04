Rousey destroyed by Nunes

Ronda Rousey faced off against current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes this past Friday, and Nunes who wasted no time in dismantling the former champion, connecting on a whopping 27-significant strikes that rocked Rousey right from the get go. Rousey, who is known for her superior judo, take-down and submission skills, had no answer for Nunes and the fight was stopped after only 48-seconds. Many are left to wonder if this was the final fight of Rousey’s career after such a brutal defeat. The former champion was criticized in the lead up to the fight for not participating in any media as per an exception by UFC president Dana white. Nunes improves to 14-4 with the win.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

