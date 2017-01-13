The Advance Fire Buccaneers narrowly edged out the Queensgate pig trotters 23 to 18, and in the second game, the Fidelity Cayman Storm lived up to their name and blew right through the John Doak Iguanas 60 to 12.
Rugby recap
January 12, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres. Jordan is a die-hard Toronto Raptors fan.
