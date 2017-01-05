Sarah Day sentencing

A woman who pleaded guilty to robbery and drug charges will spend more than a half-year behind bars.

The court sentenced Sarah Day to exactly seven months and 20 days in prison for robbing a George Town restaurant in April.

At the time of the arrest she was caught with a drug utensil.

With this charge against her, along with a failure to surrender into custody, she was given one year parole which is concurrent with her burglary charge.

Her time was reduced for good behaviour while in a halfway house.

