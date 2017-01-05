C3 Pure Fibre
Sarah Day sentencing

January 4, 2017
Philipp Richter
A woman who pleaded guilty to robbery and drug charges will spend more than a half-year behind bars.

The court sentenced Sarah Day to exactly seven months and 20 days in prison for robbing a George Town restaurant in April.
At the time of the arrest she was caught with a drug utensil.
With this charge against her, along with a failure to surrender into custody, she was given one year parole which is concurrent with her burglary charge.

Her time was reduced for good behaviour while in a halfway house.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

