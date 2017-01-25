Schools say behaviour programme yielding results

Education leaders say they believe students will be less likely to develop behavioural issues as adults as initiatives introduced this school year are yielding positive results.

Positive Behaviour Interventions and Support (PBIS) is still in its pilot phase, but Chief Officer Christen Suckoo says early statistics show declines in behavioural incidents in the public schools.

Mr. Suckoo says at the end of the September term John Gray High School had 103 incidents, down from 324 for the same period in 2015. Clifton Hunter High School had 34 incidents down from 71 for the same period.

“If we have the support and if people are willing to get past their fears and political affiliations and these sorts of things you would actually see the progress is being made in the education system and we have made a tremendous amount of progress and I will defend that progress, my team will defend that progress and the minister would defend that progress,” Mr Suckoo says.

This announcement came at a press conference responding to concerns that two teachers at Sir John A. Cumber Primary School were put on required leave following allegations of child abuse.

