Solar farm pushed to Q2, Energy policy almost ready for cabinet

January 18, 2017
Joseph Avary
CUC told Cayman 27 construction of a 5-acre solar farm in Bodden Town should be complete in the 2nd quarter of this year, but no start date for construction has been set.

The project broke ground last May, but in October partner firm Entropy fell behind schedule and the project stalled out. CUC said it has done its part, finishing up the inter-connectivity work, including a new 13 KV line along the Bodden Town bypass.

While the solar farm project has hit some speed bumps, independent MLA Winston Connolly told Cayman 27 the final National Energy Policy draft will soon be ready to head to cabinet.

He said the energy policy review committee meets for the final time Friday to confirm amendments to its final draft. He said it’s a pocketbook issue.

“One of the big costs is energy, and how much it costs to run electricity. If we as a government, as a society, look at ways to bring those things down, to lower our carbon footprint while doing the right thing for our people, it’s a win-win situation,” said Mr. Connolly.

He expects the energy policy, once it’s released, will reinvigorate the discussion on Cayman’s energy future.

