Southwest addition welcomed

January 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
National flag carrier Cayman Airways welcomes Southwest Airlines coming to Cayman.

CEO Fabian Whorms says he’s looking forward to working with and alongside the new addition on the tarmac
Last week Southwest announced starting in June it will be flying from Fort Lauderdale to Cayman. An announcement two years in the making.
Mr Whorms says as the national airline Cayman Airways supports any new carrier whose objective is to drive more visitors to the Cayman Islands.
“We look forward to working with or alongside Southwest Airlines, to ensure that the maximum economic benefit for all three Cayman Islands is derived,” Mr Whorms says.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

