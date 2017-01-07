Southwest comes to Cayman

Owen Roberts is about to get some more colour on its runway. Southwest Airlines, known for its bright red and blue planes, adds Grand Cayman to its routes starting in June.

The US carrier announced yesterday it has filed an application with the US Department of Transportation to serve Grand Cayman daily from Fort Lauderdale.

Tourism minister Hon Moses Kirkconnell says the addition of Cayman was the culmination of two years of engagement with the airline. He says “welcoming this award-winning airline into our destination will help to bring even more visitors to experience Caymankind and compelling product offerings that differentiate us from our competitors and will support the continued growth of our sector.”

The airline also announced routes to Montego Bay, Belize and Cancun.

