C3 Pure Fibre
News

“Street pastor” concept hopes to curb crime

January 30, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Church leaders from around the world were in Cayman over the weekend for the 15th Caribbean leadership conference at the Church of God of Prophecy.

Pastors and Bishops from several continents including Africa, Europe and North America discussed how churches can play their part to subdue the violence in our communities and throughout the world.

The conference is held every two years with this year’s theme being: “Seek the peace of the city.”  Keynote speaker from the United Kingdom, Dr. David Shosanya shared the concept of “street pastors” as a method to help curb crime within Cayman and other parts of the World.

“What we’ve done in London we’ve set up an initiative called street pastors, we have people on the road between 10 o’clock at night and 4 o’clock in the morning and we’ve insisted that no one church can work alone,” Rev. Shosanya said.

Mr. Shosanya said street pastors may act as an umbrella of legitimacy by working as a mediator between the police and communities.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: