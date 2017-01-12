Early Saturday morning, ground was broken on a half-million dollar boxing gym in bodden town, but current MLA Alva Suckoo is saying his contributions in the process are being overlooked.
Suckoo: ‘Boxing Gym was my idea’
January 11, 2017
