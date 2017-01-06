T & T lose to Suriname

The match was the first of a three-day playoff that also includes Haiti, with Trinidad and Tobago taking on Suriname on Wednesday. Although the match was headed for nil-nil draw, the small nations fortunes changed in an instant with a goal from Guno Kwasie in the 76th minute. Trinidad answered with a goal from Tyrone Charles in the 87th minute sending the game into extra time, and in the extra frame at the 109th minute Ivanildo Rozenblad scored the winner to give Suriname the win. The result now puts t&t in a must win situation against Haiti on Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

