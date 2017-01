Wind and waves couldn’t stop the Star Flyer from making a stop in George Town harbour.

The 360-foot sailing ship cut a stunning profile Tuesday morning, as seen from the ironshore over by Eden Rock.

Her masts towered over the capital at 226 feet.

Yesterday the Star Flyer was scheduled to stop in Cayman Brac, but the conditions on the Brac’s north side were too rough.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print