Cayman’s tourism leaders are going after the Latin American market and they’re seeking an international firm to help make it happen.
In three days time a request for proposal will close and the Central Tenders Committee will review applicants vying for a contract to assist the Department of Tourism in developing a strategy to increase Cayman’s brand awareness in Latin America.
Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell says the ministry and Department of Tourism continue to utilize a multi-pronged approach to diversify Cayman’s source markets and attract a different demographic to our shores.
This approach helps to flatten out the seasonality that is typically experienced within the tourism industry during the summer.
Targeting Latin America
