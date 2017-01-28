C3 Pure Fibre
Taste of Cayman gets ready

January 27, 2017
Philipp Richter
Camana Bay’s Festival Green is starting to take shape as preparations for the 29th annual taste of Cayman are underway.

Tents have been set up as a temporary kitchen for Cayman’s food vendors, serving up everything from local cuisine to international flavours.

Competitions will be hosted tomorrow and the proving grounds are set up to let the audience know who the victors are at the mixology, pattie eating contest and the heavy cake competition.

The doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday 28 January.

 

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

