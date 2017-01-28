Taste of Cayman gets ready

Camana Bay’s Festival Green is starting to take shape as preparations for the 29th annual taste of Cayman are underway.

Tents have been set up as a temporary kitchen for Cayman’s food vendors, serving up everything from local cuisine to international flavours.

Competitions will be hosted tomorrow and the proving grounds are set up to let the audience know who the victors are at the mixology, pattie eating contest and the heavy cake competition.

The doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday 28 January.

