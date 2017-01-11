Transnational crime links

One Jamaican police leader says criminals from all over the Caribbean come to Cayman to hide as part of an international criminal crime ring.

Jamaican Assistant Commissioner of Police Gary Welch says fugitives come to Cayman to conduct illegal business, or to escape persecution.

He says it’s a part of a Trans national criminal organization, where criminals in the Caribbean hop from island to island.

He says it’s easy for people to bring their dysfunctional habits across borders.

“That is a major problem, we do not have isolated pockets of criminals, we have organized international criminal networks, and unless, we as law enforcement form that same kind of network, we’re not going to be able to counter it,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police for the Jamaican constabulary force, Gary Welch.

In August a Bahamian man was caught with illegal landing.

Last week, Norval Barrett, who was suspected of arriving in Cayman illegally was shot dead by police.

On Tuesday in court, a man is being sentenced for illegal landing and conspiracy to import ganja.

