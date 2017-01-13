C3 Pure Fibre
Turkish terror suspect awaits formal extradition request

January 12, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
Cayman’s courts are still waiting for a formal extradition request from Turkey for the tourist arrested on a cruise-ship suspected of killing two people back in 1988.

58-year-old Celal Kildag was back in court Thursday 12 January. He maintains he is not the person the Turkish government is looking for as he says he has been living in Germany since the early 80’s. Crown Counsel confirmed the Turkish government has made contact and plans to issue an official extradition request.  It has a 45-day window from the day of Mr. Kildag’s arrest to do so.

Mr. Kildag will next appear in court on 20 January – the day before the 45 days are up to learn whether Turkey has issued the request.

