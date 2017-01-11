Two months into the Kimpton

The man who runs Cayman’s newest hotel says business has been good through its first month.

Kimpton Seafire General Manager Steven André says it has had over seventy-five percent room occupancy since it opened in November.

On TripAdvisor, the Kimpton ranks 6th out of 10 in hotels in the Seven Mile Beach.

Not all reviews were positive, and Mr. André it is important to see what the visitors are saying, both positive and negative.

“We take every bit of feedback we get, we investigate it and we respond accordingly, sometimes we’ve had to make changes to services maybe it’s the building, maybe it’s a menu item, but we want to listen to people and make sure we’re providing the best service and the best accommodations we can,” said General Manager of Kimpton Seafire Resort, Steven André.

The residences are expected to be completed by the summer.

