C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Waving gallery ceremonially Closed

January 17, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Those at Owen Roberts International Airport today (Jan 17) bid a fond farewell to the waving gallery.

Last minute selfies and pictures under the iconic “A-shaped” roof at the airport marked the sights of the waving gallery’s closing ceremony as the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (C.I.A.A) hosted a waving gallery farewell event this afternoon.

The structure is closing during the airport’s renovations and the C.I.A.A said this is to fall in line with international safety standards.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: