Yara steakhouse to bring new food concept to Margaritaville

The Margaritaville beach resort appears one step closer to opening its doors, announcing it’s accepting guest reservations beginning February 4th.

According to developers, the new hotel will feature several on-site food and beverage options, including popular local Chef Dylan Benoit’s new signature steakhouse, Yara.

Chef Dylan told Cayman 27 the menu will feature steaks and local seafood, blending elements of Japanese cooking with flavours native to South America.

“It’s been interesting to see how the culinary scene has grown and evolved over the years. It’s so much better than it was even 6, 7 years ago when I arrived,” said Mr. Benoit. “I’m excited to bring this new concept to the island and to challenge our eaters, challenge ourselves, and just grow the culinary scene here just a little bit more.”

Chef Dylan told Cayman 27 he expects the new restaurant to launch sometime in mid-February, part of Margaritaville’s soft opening phase that will see the first 109 of 285 rooms coming online.

