YMCA Teaches teachers

Over 130 people who work with Cayman’s youth participated in a two-day training session on the weekend.

The YMCA second-annual training session, named leaders of youth, took place at St. Ignatius.

Topics addressed everything from programme leaders and administration to positive discipline and identifying learning difficulties. YMCA leaders say this type of training is an integral part of what they do.

“We can’t do what we’re doing without that sence of community, and it’s important for us for people who are leading youth to help develop that sence within them aswell, help them thinking about their community and giving back to their community and making it as strong as possible,” said YMCA Director, Gillian Roffey.

Six members from New Jersey’s YMCA were brought down to share information, support and advice to Cayman Island’s YMCA.

