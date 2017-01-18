C3 Pure Fibre
YMCA Teaches teachers

January 17, 2017
Philipp Richter
Over 130 people who work with Cayman’s youth participated in a two-day training session on the weekend.

The YMCA second-annual training session, named leaders of youth, took place at St. Ignatius.
Topics addressed everything from programme leaders and administration to positive discipline and  identifying learning difficulties. YMCA leaders say this type of training is an integral part of what they do.

“We can’t do what we’re doing without that sence of community, and it’s important for us for people who are leading youth to help develop that sence within them aswell, help them thinking about their community and giving back to their community and making it as strong as possible,” said YMCA Director, Gillian Roffey.

Six members from New Jersey’s YMCA were brought down to share information, support and advice to Cayman Island’s YMCA.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

