Former Trinidad and Tobago footballer Dwight Yorke teamed up with Academy Sports Club yesterday afternoon for the 2nd mini slam football tournament, bringing along one of football’s most recognizable trophies. Yorke spent some time with young footballers working on drills while imparting valuable wisdom and tricks of the trade.
-
Share This!
Yorke, FA Cup visit Cayman
January 24, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
CIASA Awards
January 24, 2017
Sports
2017 Cayman National Cricket team announced
January 24, 2017
Sports
Beamon visits Invictus
January 20, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.