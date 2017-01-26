Youngest artist at exhibition draws from Caymanian heritage

16-year-old Brandon Saunders is the youngest artist to show off his artwork at one of the National Gallery’s newest exhibit called “Upon the seas”.

Director of the National Gallery Natalie Urquhart said the exhibits showcase Cayman’s heritage. Mr. Saunders has used digital art to intertwine human elements with sea shells among other elements associated with Cayman.

“I decided to take more natural more Caymanian elements I notice that the sea shells are something that Caymanians would paint a lot I would say something that they incorporate in a lot of projects they make, natural products,” Mr. Saunders said.

Mrs. Urquhart said students of all schools and ages will be learning about Cayman’s maritime history during the daytime as part of the exhibition.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

