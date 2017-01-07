Zak Quappe scholarship continues to touch lives

2017 will mark four years since the tragic death of Zak Quappe. But his love for flying and passion for nurturing Caymanians in aviation lives on through the Zak Quappe flight scholarship. It gives young aviation enthusiasts a chance to further a career in aviation.

Mr Quappe, 21, was killed in a car crash in May 2013 near Sand Cay apartments. One man was convicted for causing his death.

His family wanted a legacy of his love of flying to keep his memory alive and his mother Barrie Quappe says she’s proud to carry it on with the scholarship fund. It has helped send students to receive aviation training since it’s not covered in the national scholarship scheme

“The field in aviation is growing for Caymanians, the opportunities are vast and so as long as the fund is continually raising funds we can continue to support Caymanians in whatever area whether it is technical or mechanic, we need more of those. My nephew is one and I am so proud.,” Mrs Quappe says.

Mr Quappe’s former employer, Trees-4-life, donated $3000 to the fund recently and it’s open for donations.

Those who would like further information on the ZQFS scholarship program may contact committee members barriequappe@yahoo.com or

sebanks@icloud.com. To see the latest news for ZQFS go to the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ZQFScayman/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

