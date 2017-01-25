Zika vaccine needed

One Public Health nurse believes vaccination against the Zika virus is crucial to safeguard the next generation against mental health diseases associated with the virus.

Public Health nurse Angela Graham says it’s important to shift the focus to create vaccines against new risks like the Zika virus.

“You’re talking about the future generation that can become affected by this disease you can have a whole generation of persons who are mentally retarded because of Zika,” Mrs. Graham said.

There were 30 lab-confirmed Zika cases out of 200 investigated cases in Cayman late last year.

