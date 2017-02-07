194 voters must regularise addresses or face exclusion from the elector’s list

194 voters are now facing the axe from the elector’s list for wrong addresses.

The elections office said those identified have until February 20th to regularise their addresses in order to vote. That’s when the claims and objections period ends.

The voters identified could not be reached by elections office staff. Their house numbers and addresses do not match the official street numbers and address database. In total, they represent less than 1% of the 21,465 registered voters.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell is urging everyone to check the revised list to ensure their information is correct.

You can visit www.elections.ky to view the list.

