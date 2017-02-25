C3 Pure Fibre
48 incidents of sex crimes involving minors in 2016

February 24, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Forty-eight sex crimes involving minors occurred in the Cayman Islands in 2016, according to the RCIPS.

According to information obtained exclusively by Cayman 27, the most common sex crime victimising minors is indecent assault, according for 25 of the 48 incidents.

The most common victims are children ages 13-16, who were targeting 28 times.

There were four rapes  of minors last year — all with female victims — including one involving a girl 9-years-old or younger, according to the RCIPS statistics.

Seven boys were victims of sex crimes last year, including five were were involved in indecent assaults and two of gross indecency.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience.

