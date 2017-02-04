$78k allegedly spent on Jewelry , Details from Hassan Syed trial

More details tonight in the trial of former UCCI President Hassan Syed. The crown alleges he stole thousands of dollars through his UCCI funded credit cards, including tens of thousands in purchases at Tiffany’s jewellery store in Grand Cayman.

In my hands are the opening notes for the crown counsel as it lays out its case against former UCCI president Hassan Syed. It details that Mr. Syed came to Cayman in September 2003 on a 6 month contract to be a lecturer for a computer class at UCCI. After having success in his class, he was awarded a two-year contract.

The crown says, “It appears from that fresh contract, by February 2004, Mr. Syed had a fresh title.”

The crown says a few months after he moved to the islands be became known as Dr. Syed. The crown alleges he used the lie of obtaining his PHD to push for consideration of president of the university college.

The crown is also focusing on the amount taken from credit cards for personal expenditure.

This includes more than $78,000 for jewelry, more than $30,000 in overseas purchases, more than $35,000 was spent travelling overseas, nearly $20,000 for furnishings and more than $10,000 as spent on clothing costs. All of those figures are in US. These are just two counts detailed, the crown is expected to reveal more on the other ten charges as it continues to makes its case against Hassan Syed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

