884 lionfish removed from Cayman waters in CULL #21

Cullers removed 884 invasive lionfish weighing a combined 573 pounds from Grand Cayman’s waters over the weekend in Cayman United Lionfish League’s 21st tournament. $3,200 dollars in prize money from Foster’s Food Fair and bragging rights were on the line.
Smallest Lionfish
- 1st – Jeff’s Guesthouse – 42mm
- 2nd – DiveTech – 73mm
- 3rd – Jeff’s Guesthouse 77mm
Biggest Lionfish:
- 1st – Cayman Turtle Divers – 302mm
- 2nd – DiveTech – 298mm
- 3rd – Ambassador Divers – 297 mm
A 306 millimeter monster was entered, but was penalised five percent for being late to the weigh-in; a $500 lesson in punctuality for team Sharp Shooters.
Most Weight (Kg/culler):
- 1st – Ambassador Divers – 21.48 Kg/culler
- 2nd – DiveTech – 19.1 Kg/culler
- 3rd – Neptune’s Wenches – 16.75Kg/culler
Most Lionfish (#/culler)
- 1st – DiveTech – 71.4/culler
- 2nd – Ambassador Divers – 61.5/culler
- 3rd – Neptune’s Wenches – 59.5/culler
