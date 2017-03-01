884 lionfish removed from Cayman waters in CULL #21

Cullers removed 884 invasive lionfish weighing a combined 573 pounds from Grand Cayman’s waters over the weekend in Cayman United Lionfish League’s 21st tournament. $3,200 dollars in prize money from Foster’s Food Fair and bragging rights were on the line.

Smallest Lionfish

1st – Jeff’s Guesthouse – 42mm

2nd – DiveTech – 73mm

3rd – Jeff’s Guesthouse 77mm

Biggest Lionfish:

1st – Cayman Turtle Divers – 302mm

2nd – DiveTech – 298mm

3rd – Ambassador Divers – 297 mm

A 306 millimeter monster was entered, but was penalised five percent for being late to the weigh-in; a $500 lesson in punctuality for team Sharp Shooters.

Most Weight (Kg/culler):

1st – Ambassador Divers – 21.48 Kg/culler

2nd – DiveTech – 19.1 Kg/culler

3rd – Neptune’s Wenches – 16.75Kg/culler

Most Lionfish (#/culler)

1st – DiveTech – 71.4/culler

2nd – Ambassador Divers – 61.5/culler

3rd – Neptune’s Wenches – 59.5/culler

