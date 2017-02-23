C3 Pure Fibre
A new start for Mentoring Cayman

February 22, 2017
Mario Grey
32 students chosen by their schools have kicked off Mentoring Cayman for another year.

It’s an opportunity for young people to be paired up with adults in the working world to understand more about how their professions work.  Pilot Chaz Clifford told the students about his industry which he said is starting to garner much interest amongst the youth.

“The last two or three years or so there has been a rampant amount of Caymanians who have gone off to flight school and coming back and having a hard time getting a job so if you really want to pursue it my suggestion is that you get a degree just to make your resume look that much better,” Mr. Clifford explained.

The group of mentees met up at the Chamber of Commerce today for a career work shop.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

