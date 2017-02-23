A new start for Mentoring Cayman

32 students chosen by their schools have kicked off Mentoring Cayman for another year.

It’s an opportunity for young people to be paired up with adults in the working world to understand more about how their professions work. Pilot Chaz Clifford told the students about his industry which he said is starting to garner much interest amongst the youth.

“The last two or three years or so there has been a rampant amount of Caymanians who have gone off to flight school and coming back and having a hard time getting a job so if you really want to pursue it my suggestion is that you get a degree just to make your resume look that much better,” Mr. Clifford explained.

The group of mentees met up at the Chamber of Commerce today for a career work shop.

