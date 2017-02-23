C3 Pure Fibre
Auditor General registers concerns with HSA

February 22, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Health Services Authority gets a qualified opinion for financial statements ending June 30th 2015 and a lashing from the Auditor General’s office over lack of controls and poor record keeping.
Premier and Health Minister Hon. Alden McLaughlin tabled the report Wednesday (22 February) in the LA saying Auditor General Sue Winspear found cash reserves below the legal requirement amounting to a breach of the law.
He said Ms Winspear pointed out significant matters at the HSA including lack of sufficient controls, inability to validate patients fees and their collection, not being able to perform a proper audit and funds from CINICO amounting to $2.2 million could not be reconciled nor could the more than $6million plus in debt.
The Premier said HSA has implemented eight strategies to address points raised by the Auditor General such as maximizing bills and pursuing bad debt collection.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

