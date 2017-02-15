Flow Valentine
Beauty pageant etiquette

February 14, 2017
Philipp Richter
This year’s miss Cayman islands contestants were groomed with an etiquette training course this weekend.

The five women were taught how to behave and partake in a fine-dining environment.
This included understanding basic table manners to the use of silverware to making formal toasts and how to interact socially and comfortably.
They are skills needed to fulfill the role of Miss Cayman 20-17.

“It’s quite a journey , there are a couple of journeys, there is the journey to the pageant itself, pageant life and then it’s that journey to the international stage and then after that obviously it reshapes your life and it’s what you really make of it.” Said Miss Cayman Islands Pageant Chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee

The five women in the pageant are Mahalia Seymour, Taylor Langfitt, Kristin Amaya, Chante Smith and Anika Conolly.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

