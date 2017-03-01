C3 Pure Fibre
Beneficial ownership bills passed

February 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Legislators passed three beneficial ownership related bills.
Breaking from the set agenda Government moved a motion to send the house into committee stage to deal with the bills on Monday (27 February) which deal with companies keeping a list of all owners and assets.
This was done as Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin heads to the UK tomorrow (Wednesday 28 February) and wants to report the progress made on the issue.
Those bills passed include the Companies Amendment Bill and the Limited Liability Companies Bill. More than 20 pages of amendments were made to the key beneficial ownership related bills, before being passed.

