Bodden Town Primary Sports Day

Highlights include Micah Leon, Michael Connor, Anastasia Solomon, Ronald Bennett IIII & Naemi Tatum.
Winners on the day include:
Year 1 Girls Champion: Stephanie Atherley
Year 1 Boys Champions: Ethan Dilbert & Jerrique Charoo
Year 2 Girls Champions: Leah McLean & Naima Tatum
Year 2 Boys Champion: Michael Connor
Year 3 Girls Champions: Angelina Duran
Year 3 Boys Champion: Josimar Tatum
Year 4 Girls Champion: Jenelle Frederick & Gabrielle Smith
Year 4 Boys Champion: Nazario Watson
Year 5 Girls Champion: Esther Michelin
Year 5 Boys Champion: Ishmael Jones
Year 6 Girls Champion: Micah Leon
Year 6 Boys Champion: Ronald Bennette IV
Victrix Ludorum: Micah Leon
Victor Ludorum: Ishmael Jones
Winning House Sun: 698
2nd Place Sand: 686.5
3rd Place Sea: 678.5
