In his first individual run of the year, bolt lived up to his pedigree, and to nobody’s surprise he cruised to victory in the 150m sprint ahead of New Zealander Joseph Millar in front of a sell out crowd with a time 15. 29 seconds. Running the second leg of the 4×100 mix relay, the eight-times Olympic gold medal winner took the baton from fellow Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell before Jeneba Tarmoh and Natasha Morrison powered to the finish. Jamaica’s Asafa Powell took first place in the 60-meter sprint with a time of 6.62. Bolt’s international all-stars finished first at the team-based event.
Bolt’s All-Stars win Nitro Series
February 13, 2017
1 Min Read
