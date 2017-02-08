Bonaventure expansion halt discussed

Government yielded to pressure from residents of coral gable announcing it’s decision today to put plans to expand the Bonaventure Home on ice.

But while this move placates residents there it still leaves the ongoing breach of Cayman’s constitution and international obligations. Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath who has been following this story joined Tammi Sulliman with the latest on the developments.

