Bonaventure expansion on hold

February 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Government is now mulling a juvenile offenders facility at Fairbanks after it halts plans for a 2-point-one-million dollar expansion at the Bonaventure boys home.
Community Affairs Minister  Hon. Osbourne Bodden confirmed he will be addressing the issue at caucus next week.
Today his ministry announced the expansion in West Bay will be put on hold after residents near the Bonaventure Home expressed concern.
Last month Minister Bodden announced the expansion saying it was critical to keep juveniles separate from adult criminals to meet international human rights standards.
Minister Bodden says Government hopes a facility will be constructed by 2018.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

