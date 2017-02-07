Flow Valentine
Crime News

Boy arrested for theft, traffic offences

February 6, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A 16-year old George Town boy was arrested Sunday (5 February) for theft and several traffic offences.

The police helicopter spotted the boy with no helmet, riding a motorbike with no plates and tracked him to a residence in Prospect Park, according to an RCIPS press release.

The boy was arrested in suspicion of theft, driving without qualification, driving without insurance and using a vehicle without registration. The motorbike was seized and the boy was taken into custody.

He currently is on police bail.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Flow Valentine

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: