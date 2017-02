The numbers are in – police are reporting an increase in overall crime of some 15%.

This is from the crime data released Friday 24 February where last year is compared to 2015.

It’s a mixed bag – serious crimes like murder and robbery are down, but volume crimes like damage to property and theft are on the rise.

Joining Tammi Sulliman to hash out the numbers is Cayman 27’s Joe Avary.

