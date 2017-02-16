C3 Pure Fibre
Budding pilots have chance at $10K scholarship

February 15, 2017
Mario Grey
“Taking passion to create a direct pathway” is how John Gray High School principal Mr. Jon Clark described the opportunity given to 15 flight club students who will travel to Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) this summer to learn more about flying planes.

The principal said the students will have a chance to a $10k scholarship from FIT based on their performances at the camp. He added the effort students are showing towards aviation at the school might require more space at the school specifically to learn how to fly planes.

“If we can expand it we can run it after school we would have a bigger room. It’s the kind of thing that if we get a chance to design some input into the new school,” Mr. Clark explained. The students will leave for the trip in late June.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

