Budding pilots have chance at $10K scholarship

“Taking passion to create a direct pathway” is how John Gray High School principal Mr. Jon Clark described the opportunity given to 15 flight club students who will travel to Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) this summer to learn more about flying planes.

The principal said the students will have a chance to a $10k scholarship from FIT based on their performances at the camp. He added the effort students are showing towards aviation at the school might require more space at the school specifically to learn how to fly planes.

“If we can expand it we can run it after school we would have a bigger room. It’s the kind of thing that if we get a chance to design some input into the new school,” Mr. Clark explained. The students will leave for the trip in late June.

