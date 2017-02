Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo is happening March 3rd & 4th and it will be all about connecting to the suppliers that you can use to turn your dream home into a reality. Today we introduce you to Cayman’s newest energy provider, Clean Gas. Joining Daybreak’s Jevaughnie Ebanks is Dayne Brady, Clean Gas Operations Manager.

Hurley’s Media Builders’s Expo

Friday 3 March

5:00p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 4 March

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

ARC at Camana Bay

