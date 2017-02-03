Buildings to be demolished for ETH expansion

At least three houses will have to be demolished in order to make way for the Esterley Tibbetts Highway expansion.

Some of those properties the National Roads Authority (NRA) said will include houses on Webb Road where three of the dwellings have been vacated according to the apartment owner.

NRA Projects Manager Mark Scotland confirmed today several properties will be removed including three multi-unit rental properties on Webb drive.

“Several properties were affected it so happens that at the bottom end which is the southern end of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway three properties that actually had structures on them were affected and so those structures now under the roads law it was gazetted and the property owners are in settlement with the government under the roads law which gives them the opportunity to make a claim for their settlement,” Mr. Scotland explained.

Mr. Scotland said the section from the new roundabout to the Butterfield roundabout is approximately $4.3 million dollars and said that section will be widened from two lanes to four lanes.

