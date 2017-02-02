Bush wants electronic plates programme stopped

Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush wants to stop the electronic licence plates programme until full disclosure on the plates and their capabilities are provided to the public.

Mr Bush says he does not recall the programme being shared with MLAs during Finance Committee when they going through line items for the current budget cycle. He is questioning why Government is rushing to push the plates through before the general election.

“Cayman is going to find that all of these things is to our detriment not our good. Do not change what is working. This is absolutely wrong. There is no good governance and transparency in this programme,” Mr Bush says.

The new proposed license plates will be equipped with radio frequency identification chips (RFID) which the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing says will not be used to track vehicles. The programme is expected to begin rolling out this month.

