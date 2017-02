Local Business man Prentice Panton said he believes the Cannabis Licensing Authority (C.L.A) in Jamaica might lean towards granting him a temporary License to import cannabis oil into Cayman.

“Our understanding is that if we take the product, if we get permission here the letters and stuff and present it to the CLA board in Jamaica they will potentially issue a temporary license,” Mr. Panton explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

