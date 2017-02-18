C3 Pure Fibre
February 17, 2017
Joseph Avary
Turning challenges into opportunities, it’s one focus of the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit.

This year’s topics, fueled by a year of unprecedented global political developments, touched on creating a client-centered business and turning crisis into opportunity.

“Obviously a lot of the discussion topics were around Brexit and the election of Donald Trump, that was a lot of discussion around that, and how those two instances, specifically, will impact the alternative investment industry going forward,” said Dart Enterprises VP Chris Duggan.
The ‘Governator’ –  former terminator and California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered a keynote address Thursday evening.

