Every Tuesday we introduce our viewers to an animal being cared for at the Cayman Islands Humane Society. Over the years so many of you have answered the call to give those pets loving homes, and rather than feature one pet we take an in-depth look at the shelter with manager Jason Jairam.

Humane Society

Monday – Friday | 11:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

Sunday dog walking only | 9:00am – noon

949-1461

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print