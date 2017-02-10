Caymanians moving up in private agency

Two Caymanians are moving up the ladder at recruiting company Stepping Stones.

Lexie Solomon was recently hired by the company as a recruitment administrator while 26-year-old Hannah Foreman is on her third promotion with the company.

“It’s very important I mean as a young Caymanian rising up through a company, a well established company been here over ten years now it feels amazing yea I started out as a receptionist then I moved in to recruitment administrator and now I ‘m a junior Recruitment Consultant so I’m actually helping,” Ms. Foreman said.

Lexie Solomon who is hired as Recruitment Administrator said she is looking forward to settling into her new post and to one day teaching her Caymanian successor the ropes.

I am definitely looking forward for progression, I am looking forward to promotions as well and I’m also looking forward to training the next Caymanian.

Ms. Foreman who is now Recruitment Consultant will train Ms. Solomon for her new role.

