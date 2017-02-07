Flow Valentine
News Politics

Cayman’s London office makes social media impression

February 6, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

You don’t have to book a flight overseas to check out Cayman’s new UK office.

Cayman 27 obtained a sneak peek at the new gigs through the lens of Financial Services Minister Wayne Panton.

The office is located at 34 Dover street in London, and made quite an impression on social media with its creative decor, which includes a model catboat on display.

Former home affairs chief officer Eric Bush now heads up the UK office, which provides a number of services for Caymanians residing and studying in Europe.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Flow Valentine

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: