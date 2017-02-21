C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Chamber makes case for education priority

February 20, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
2 Min Read

New Chamber President Kyle Broadhurst said the business interests group is focused on the whole gambit of education under his tenure and said he hopes to assist educational improvements from the primary school level through to high school.

Mr. Broadhurst said his office plans to work with the government each step of the way in bringing the right people around the table to have an updated discussion on concerns surrounding issues plaguing Cayman’s education.

“You have to start from the very beginning so you start from the primary schools and work your way up from there and what we’re seeing is from our membership we are understanding that certain students graduate from high schools don’t have some of the basic skills that they need when they enter the workforce. So what we’re trying to do is, it’s not just the high schools we need to look at we need to make sure we’re starting, we give the kids a chance to from the very beginning. So that’s the focus it’s really the entire gambit and then actually beyond that in the vocational training and beyond,” said Mr. Broadhurst.

The Chamber announced, in March, Hon. Tara Rivers will be coming to give her remarks on the current situation of education.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Builders Expo 1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: