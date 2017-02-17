C3 Pure Fibre
Changes coming for Lawyers Bill

February 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Even though the draft Legal Practitioners Bill is the same document deferred from the last LA session. Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton says changes submitted by attorneys will be made at committee stage.
Last October the bill was withdrawn from the LA after attorneys demanded more time to review and make recommendations on the law.
Minister Panton says those recommendations will be amendments to the bill at committee stage, but the objective of the bill is the same.
“I went my fellow Caymanians to have the same opportunities that I had. I want them to be able to go through from the bottom to the top of any organisation, of any firm. And I do not want to nationalise businesses or law firms in the financial services industry but I do want to Caymanise them,” Mr Panton said.
Mr Panton said he does not expect an easy passage for the bill, but he is confident the amendments will meet the objective of the legislation.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

